Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,346 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 413,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,745. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

