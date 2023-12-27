Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 683 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $109.98. 1,621,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,770. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

