Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.90 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 11.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

