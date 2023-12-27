iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.39

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 110216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,068.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,549,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

