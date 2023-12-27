iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 472,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after buying an additional 163,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 1,231,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

