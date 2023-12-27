iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 12869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

