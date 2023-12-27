iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 12869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
