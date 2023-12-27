iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.02. 1,754,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

