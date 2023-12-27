iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lowered by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,961. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

