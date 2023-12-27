iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after buying an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after buying an additional 320,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,403,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,598,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

