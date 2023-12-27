iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

