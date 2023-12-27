iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.20

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 862598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1769 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.