iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Boosted by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

