iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.03 and last traded at C$28.07. Approximately 280,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 174,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.25.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.97.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

