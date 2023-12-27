iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 1,555,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,055. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.