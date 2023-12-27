iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $84,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. 5,142,640 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

