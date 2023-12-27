iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

