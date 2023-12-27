iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.66

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 104912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,985.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. American National Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,690.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

