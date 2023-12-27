iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Boosted by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 619,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,460. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.36 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

