iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

