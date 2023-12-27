iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.61. 3,663,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,320. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.