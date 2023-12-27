iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,302,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,468,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 234,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.65. 4,691,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,807. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

