iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.46

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 1630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
