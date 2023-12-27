iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.46

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 1630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,712,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.