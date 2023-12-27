iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Cut by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $104.99. 333,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

