iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 3.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.10. 25,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

