iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.60

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 176094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
