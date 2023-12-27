iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.60

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 176094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $908,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

