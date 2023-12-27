iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Boosted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 154.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

