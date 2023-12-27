iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 3.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. 438,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,500. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

