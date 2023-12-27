iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.40

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 1320046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.