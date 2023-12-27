iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 651,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 432,106 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $24.70.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

