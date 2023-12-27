iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Cut by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.3% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 157,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,618. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

