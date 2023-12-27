iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stake Raised by Sparta 24 Ltd.

Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 18.3% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned about 1.72% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,976,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,640,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.12. 14,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The stock has a market cap of $950.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

