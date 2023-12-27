iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. 1,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.