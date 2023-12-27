iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. 1,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.