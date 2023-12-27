iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

