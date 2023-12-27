iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

