iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS EFG traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.46. 714,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

