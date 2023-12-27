iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 346,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,423 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

