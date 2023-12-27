iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $542,703,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,423 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.