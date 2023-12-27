iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Holdings Boosted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.16. 23,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

