iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 102,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,944. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $100.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

