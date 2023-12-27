iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 135,028 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

