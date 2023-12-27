iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Reduced by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MTUM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,028 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.