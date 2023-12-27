iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $413,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.60. 630,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,103. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

