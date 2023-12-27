iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

