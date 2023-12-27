iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $165.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,920. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

