iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lowered by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,898,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,531,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

