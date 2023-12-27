iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

