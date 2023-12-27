iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $204.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,718,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.