iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 85,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $105.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

