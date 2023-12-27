iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Boosted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.80. 61,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,353. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

