iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 680,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

